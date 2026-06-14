(Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal have begun talks with Morocco sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi following his world-class displays on the grandest stage of football.

The North London club has moved swiftly behind the scenes to secure one of the most highly-rated young talents in global football before his valuation completely skyrockets.

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Arsenal begin talks with Ayyoub Bouaddi