Arsenal have begun talks with Morocco sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi following his world-class displays on the grandest stage of football.
The North London club has moved swiftly behind the scenes to secure one of the most highly-rated young talents in global football before his valuation completely skyrockets.
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Arsenal begin talks with Ayyoub Bouaddi
According to an exclusive report from The Times, Arsenal have formally entered into discussions to sign the teenage Morocco sensation.
While Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to make an official, concrete offer to his club, Lille, the Gunners are actively speaking to the representatives of the 18-year-old midfielder.
Bouaddi has rapidly established himself as a primary target for top-tier clubs, looking to inject youth, maturity, and tactical intelligence into their midfield.
Besides PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be keen on the youngster.
Arsenal are reportedly confident of beating the competition to the transfer of the Lille midfield wonderkid.
Ayyoub Bouaddi impressed against Brazil during 1-1 draw
The sudden urgency from Emirates Stadium officials comes directly on the heels of Bouaddi’s magnificent performance at the World Cup.
The 18-year-old completely dominated the center of the park during Morocco’s thrilling 1-1 draw against a star-studded Brazil team.
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The underlying data heavily reflects his masterclass performance against the South American giants. Bouaddi completed an astonishing 60 out of 66 attempted passes, maintaining a stellar 91% success rate under intense physical pressure.
Furthermore, he proved to be a defensive shield, aggressively winning 9 out of his 13 contested ground and aerial duels.
His absolute composure on the ball drew rave reviews from legendary football commentator Peter Drury, who was full of praise for the Moroccan prodigy following the final whistle.
In an interview outside the stadium, Drury expressed his sheer disbelief at the player’s maturity, stating: “Amazing, he looks like 28 not 18.”
Should Arsenal successfully finalise their club negotiations with Lille, Arteta will add an incredibly mature engine room orchestrator capable of competing at the absolute pinnacle of European football.
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