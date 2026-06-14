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Chelsea are close to acquiring the services of Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Harrison Bettoni, as a deal has been agreed.

Harrison Bettoni’s sensational rise at Wigan Athletic hasn’t gone unnoticed. A number of top clubs from across Europe have had him on their wishlist, but it seems Chelsea have won the race for his signature.

The Blues have agreed a deal for the teenage attacking sensation, as per a report from Football Insider. With his contract at the Brick Community Stadium running out this summer, the London club have moved quickly to secure his services for minimal compensation. He is set to be a part of their youth setup starting next season.

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Harrison Bettoni’s sensational rise at Wigan Athletic

Bettoni joined the League One outfit back in 2019. He went up the ranks at some pace and got promoted to the first team last summer. He finished the 2025/26 campaign with four goals in just 11 starts. The attacking midfielder featured in a total of 24 games and racked up close to 1,000 minutes in his first full season.

He has made quite a name for himself on the back of his impressive rise at Wigan. He made his league debut back in November against AFC Wimbledon. The 18-year-old marked the occasion with a well-worked brace after coming off the bench, helping his team win.

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Wigan fail to hold onto Bettoni

Wigan are well aware of his potential and were keen on tying him down to a new deal, but their efforts have gone in vain. He doesn’t seem interested in staying at the Brick Community Stadium, amidst interest from top clubs in Europe.

While a number of clubs wanted him, Chelsea were quick off the blocks. The London club are always on the lookout for young players with massive potential. They consider Bettoni an ideal fit for their long-term plans and have managed to beat the competition to his signature.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be a part of their youth setup next season or end up going out on loan. They already have a plan in place for him, and it won’t be long before that comes to light.