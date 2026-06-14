Marc Cucurella of Chelsea looks dejected following the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on May 24, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea left‑back Marc Cucurella’s future has become one of the most debated topics of the summer transfer window.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Spanish defender believes his time at Stamford Bridge is “coming to an end”, while Europe’s elite clubs continue to monitor the situation closely.

Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester United remain interested, though the process is complicated by the player’s stance and Chelsea’s financial expectations.

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Where will Marc Cucurella end up?

Barcelona would like to bring Cucurella back, but the club’s financial restrictions and concerns over registration guarantees weaken their chances. Atlético Madrid has shown more concrete interest, preparing to open formal talks with Chelsea. Sources suggest Atleti would prioritise a loan deal with a purchase option, though no official bid has yet been made and patience is required. Real Madrid are also keeping tabs, but Cucurella’s priority is understood to be a return to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Manchester City are closely following developments.

Chelsea’s position is clear: the club has accepted Cucurella’s desire to leave and is ready to sanction a move if the right offer arrives this summer. His contract runs until 2029, and Chelsea value him in the €50–55M range, a figure that will be decisive in negotiations.

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Cucurella is keen on an exit

Cucurella himself believes leaving Chelsea is the best solution for both parties. He has instructed his agents not to update him during Spain’s World Cup campaign, preferring to manage the process calmly and finalise his decision afterwards.

In conclusion, Marc Cucurella’s case is shaping up to be one of the headline stories of the summer market. The financial dimension, combined with the involvement of Europe’s biggest clubs, will determine the outcome.

Chelsea’s valuation, Barcelona’s registration issues, Atlético’s formal steps, and the strategies of Real Madrid and Manchester United stand out as the key factors determining Cucurella’s next destination.