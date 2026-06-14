Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea warms up during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 27, 2026 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are ready to loan out their teenage defensive sensation Harrison Murray-Campbell, amidst interest from Championship clubs.

Harrison Murray-Campbell could be set for a move away from Chelsea, as the club wants to ensure he gets regular first-team minutes next season. There is interest in his services from clubs in England and across Europe.

According to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea are ready to sanction a temporary departure of the 19-year-old centre-back this summer. Clubs in the Championship are keen on his signature, while clubs in Belgium and Switzerland are also exploring a potential move.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Harrison Murray-Campbell is ready for first-team football

Murray-Campbell is yet to be promoted to the London club’s first team, but he did make his first-team debut last season in a Conference League fixture against Shamrock Rovers.

He enjoyed an impressive campaign last time out while playing for the Under-21s. On the back of his impressive performances, he has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Year.

The Blues believe the teenager is ready to play regularly at the senior level. However, he is unlikely to get enough minutes at Stamford Bridge next season under Xabi Alonso.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Murray-Campbell could join a Championship club

Since the Blues have failed to qualify for Europe, Alonso will have few opportunities to use the 19-year-old. With the club likely to sign a new centre-back, Murray-Campbell will be pushed further down the pecking order.

As a result, the London club believe a loan move away will be perfect for the youngster, who needs regular minutes at the senior level. He could follow a similar path to Trevoh Chalobah, who impressed away on loan before breaking into the first team.

A number of clubs in the Championship have kept tabs on the teenager, who prefers playing as a centre-back but is capable enough to feature as a right-back. The Blues are hoping to agree terms with an interested club for a loan move.