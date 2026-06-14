(Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville has scored a brilliant goal to restore Netherlands lead vs Japan.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the Dutch side in the 50th minute with a lovely header past the goalkeeper.

Japan, however, responded immediately with a goal from the edge of the box from Nakamura.

But the West Ham winger soon restored the lead with a fine goal with his left foot.

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Liverpool’s Gravenberch was excellent in the buildup as he carved through the midfield before finding Summerville on the right.

The 24-year-old cut inside before curling in an effort perfectly in to the bottom left corner to make it 2-1.

Watch the goal below:

GOAL! Crysencio Summerville ?? His first international goal puts the Dutch back in front! ?? Netherlands 2-1 Japan ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #Netherlands pic.twitter.com/DOKPRqE5db — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 14, 2026

Crysencio Summerville is wanted by several clubs including Tottenham

Summerville is a player in demand this summer with several clubs after him.

Tottenham, who wanted to sign him in January, have entered the race for the winger again this summer as Roberto De Zerbi looks to bolster his attack.

Manchester United are another club rumoured to be interested in him alongside Mateus Fernandes, who remains one of their top targets.

Besides Premier League clubs, Several Serie A clubs, namely, AS Roma, Napoli and AC Milan are interested in signing the winger.

West Ham under pressure to sell Summerville after relegation

The Hammers face an uphill battle to keep hold of their prized asset. Following West Ham’s recent devastating relegation from the top flight, the London club is under intense financial pressure to trim their wage bill and raise capital.

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A bidding war could take place in the summer for the £40 million-rated Dutchman could give the relegated club a necessary financial lifeline.