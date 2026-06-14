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Everton are involved in a three-way transfer battle for the signature of Chelsea teenage attacker Sol Gordon.

Sol Gordon’s impressive performances at the youth level have attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs. Chelsea might struggle to hold onto the teenager, as contract renewal talks haven’t gone according to plan.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle are all after the signature of Gordon. All three clubs are closely monitoring his situation and will look to pounce on any opportunity to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

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Sol Gordon could leave Chelsea this summer

While the 18-year-old right-winger is yet to make his first-team debut, he has been doing wonders for Chelsea at the youth level. He enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Blues’ Under-18s last season, helping them clinch the title. He finished with 11 goals and six assists from 28 games and also featured for their Under-21s a couple of times.

Gordon is quite highly regarded by people at Stamford Bridge, and they want to ensure he continues at the club. However, with his contract set to expire in 12 months and contract renewal talks stalling, there is a high chance he will be on the move this summer.

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Premier League trio are after Gordon’s signature

Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle are all waiting in the wings for the perfect opportunity to try and strike a deal for the teenager. They consider the versatile forward a great option for the long run and want to add him to their squads this summer.

While he might not have played first-team football at Chelsea, the trio could offer him a shorter route to the senior team in an attempt to lure him. However, the Blues could still look to agree fresh terms with him in the coming weeks.