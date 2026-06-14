(Photo by Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Germany have made a flying start to their World Cup 2026 campaign, taking a lightning-fast lead against Curacao inside just six minutes thanks to a moment of pure magic from Felix Nmecha.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder lit up the stadium early on, finishing off a breathtaking team move that highlighted the sheer depth of Germany’s talent.

The opening goal came courtesy of some brilliant, fluid link-up play with Liverpool star Florian Wirtz.

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Felix Nmecha combines with Florian Wirtz to score opener for Germany

Nmecha picked up a sharp pass in the final third and immediately looked for Wirtz.

The two playmaker variants combined effortlessly, trading a quick, instinctive one-two that completely carved open the Curaçao defense.

Returning the ball to Nmecha on the edge of the penalty area, the Dortmund star didn’t hesitate, striking it first-time to curl a magnificent, bending effort straight into the top right corner.

The Curacao goalkeeper was left stranded as the ball sailed into the stanchion, sending the home crowd into early raptures.

Watch the goal below:

GOAL! Florian Wirtz ? Felix Nmecha Brilliant interplay and a perfectly-placed finish fires Germany into an early lead! ?? Germany 1-0 Curaçao ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #Germany pic.twitter.com/V0SfgzjmbS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 14, 2026

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Felix Nmecha

Nmecha’s early breakthrough will only intensify the intense speculation surrounding his club future.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been in sensational form, and his performances have caught the attention of Europe’s elite, with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United heavily linked with a summer transfer move for his services.

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Scouting departments from both Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford are understood to be tracking the 25-year-old closely.

His unique blend of physicality, tactical intelligence, and the technical quality displayed in his 6th-minute strike makes him a prime target for clubs looking to rebuild their engine rooms.

With Dortmund bracing themselves for inevitable big-money bids, Nmecha’s stock continues to rise on the World Cup stage.

If he keeps producing moments of magic alongside the likes of Wirtz, a blockbuster move to Premier League he wants so much, might just be a matter of time.