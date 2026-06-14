Ibrahima Konate celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Dutch international Cody Gakpo is not pushing for a move away from Liverpool ahead of next season.

Cody Gakpo’s future has been a massive talking point ever since Liverpool sacked Arne Slot. He was shocked to learn about the decision and is reportedly unhappy about his dismissal.

Multiple reports have suggested that the 27-year-old versatile forward is pushing for an exit. However, as per Alex Crook, the Dutch international has not asked to leave the club.

He wrote: “Told suggestions Cody Gakpo has asked to leave #LFC are wide of the mark. Also nothing in his Egypt teammate Ahmed El-Shenawy’s claim Mo Salah could return to Anfield.”

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Cody Gakpo’s time under Arne Slot

Gakpo, who joined the Merseyside club back in 2023 from PSV Eindhoven, was an integral part of Slot’s plans over the last two seasons. The majority of his appearances came on the left flank in the 2024/25 season, and he played a massive part in their Premier League triumph. He finished the season with 25 goal contributions.

He was used more centrally in the recently concluded campaign, with his tally coming down to 15 goal contributions. However, he wasn’t the only one who struggled, as the Reds had a disappointing campaign as a whole.

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Gakpo will continue at Anfield

Gakpo, who still has four years left on his deal at Anfield, has been extensively linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks. However, those suggestions are believed to be wide of the mark.

While the Reds are pushing to add more quality on the flanks, those moves don’t have anything to do with Gakpo’s potential departure. Andoni Iraola seeks more depth on the flanks, and with Mohamed Salah no longer at the club, they certainly need more quality in wide areas.

While Salah’s international teammate, Ahmed El-Shenawy, has suggested that he could continue at Anfield, Crook has clarified that there is nothing concrete in his claims.