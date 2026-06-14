Daniel Farke remains under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are keen on acquiring the services of Scottish youth international Cai McGunnigle.

On the back of his impressive performances for Hong Kong FC, Cai McGunnigle finds himself on the wishlist of a number of top clubs in Europe. Leeds United are one of the clubs interested in his services.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United have invited the 17-year-old forward for a trial following his rapid rise in the Hong Kong Premier League. The Yorkshire-based club is seriously considering signing the Scottish youth international, who is also on the wishlist of AZ Alkmaar and West Ham United.

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European clubs are after Cai McGunnigle

Both clubs have also asked the youngster to undergo trials, as they weigh up whether to offer him the chance to move to Europe ahead of next season.

The teenage striker enjoyed an impressive campaign for Hong Kong FC last time out. He bagged three goals and an assist in just eight starts for the Hong Kong Premier League outfit.

He also holds the record for being the youngest goal scorer in the history of the league, having bagged his first goal at the age of just 16 years and one month.

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Leeds want to add McGunnigle to their youth setup

McGunnigle is considered one of the brightest young talents in Scottish football, and the West Yorkshire club want to see for themselves if he has it in him to be a part of their setup.

While little is known about him, he is regarded as a clinical finisher with strong tactical awareness. He certainly has the potential to be a special player.

Leeds have already added several exciting youngsters to their youth setup and could now make a move for the 17-year-old. However, a lot will depend on how he fares in the trials.