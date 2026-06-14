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Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Newcastle to sign Lewis Hall as per the latest from a prominent ITK on X.

The 21-year-old left-back has experienced a meteoric rise since trading Stamford Bridge for St James’ Park, drawing heavy structural interest from several Premier League heavyweights ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Chelsea join race to sign Lewis Hall

According to updates shared by prominent insider on X, Chelsea have formally re-entered the picture by initiating contact regarding Hall.

The dynamic defender originally left West London for Newcastle in a deal worth up to £35 million, but his parent academy club is now keeping close tabs on his situation.

However, a dramatic return to Stamford Bridge is far from a formality. The report notes that Chelsea’s hierarchy will still “need a lot of convincing” before committing to a definitive, high-stakes bid to re-sign the talented fullback.

The ITK posted the following:

“Exclusive: We can confirm that @ChelseaFC have contacted Manchester United target Lewis Hall. Chelsea will need a lot of convincing to sign the Newcastle United player. Manchester United are still leading the race to sign the player.”

Man United favourites to sign Hall

Despite Chelsea checking in on their former academy graduate, Manchester United remain the definitive frontrunners in the battle for his signature.

The Red Devils have long identified the £50 million-rated defender as a vital, long-term successor to Luke Shaw on the left side of their backline.

Old Trafford officials have reportedly kept active dialogue alive with the player’s camp over recent days.

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Hall is understood to be highly admired by United’s recruitment department, fitting the exact profile of young, elite Premier League talent INEOS wishes to sign.

With Newcastle facing the reality of a season without European football, temptation is building for the youngster to explore his options.

While Chelsea retain a watching brief, all indicators suggest Old Trafford remains Hall’s most likely destination if a summer move materialises.