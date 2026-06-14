(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are leading the race for the signature of Aston Villa and Manchester United attacking target Bazoumana Toure.

Bazoumana Toure enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Bundesliga last time out. He is considered one of the most exciting talents in Germany, and a number of clubs are now keen on prising him away from TSG Hoffenheim.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have leapfrogged Manchester United and Aston Villa in their pursuit of the signature of the Ivorian international. He is valued at around €40-50 million, which shouldn’t be a problem for any of the interested English clubs.

Bazoumana Toure is a top target for Liverpool

Toure joined the German outfit at the start of 2025 and has since established himself as a key figure in the team. He was one of their best players last season, as he finished with five goals and 12 assists in his 30 league outings.

The 20-year-old is equally effective on either flank. While he is clinical in the final third, Toure loves creating chances for those around him. He is a complete package in the sense that he is lightning quick, can create, dribble, and score.

His immense potential has attracted interest from several English clubs. Liverpool are one of the clubs that have expressed interest in the youngster. They struggled in wide areas last season, and with Mohamed Salah leaving, they seek more quality on the flanks.

The Reds could look to use Cody Gakpo more centrally and deploy the 20-year-old on the left flank, or he could even replace Salah on the right. He is certainly an interesting option for the Merseyside club, who are looking to build for the future.

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Manchester United and Aston Villa are also keen on Toure

They are already ahead of Manchester United and Aston Villa, who are also keen on his signature. The clubs are set to feature in the Champions League next season and are looking to add depth in multiple positions, including out wide on the flanks.

The Red Devils are looking for more competition for their current options, while Villa see him as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho, who is unlikely to stay at the club beyond his loan spell.