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Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Everton defensive mainstay Jarrad Branthwaite.

Jarrad Branthwaite has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League with his consistent performances for Everton, resulting in significant interest in his services.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on signing the English international. All three clubs are keeping a close eye on him and could launch a move in the summer if any of their key defenders end up leaving.

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Jarrard Branthwaite could leave for £70 million

While the Toffees would love to have him around for years to come, they would be open to sanctioning his departure for £70 million. On the back of an impressive loan spell at PSV Eindhoven during the 2022/23 season, he got an extended run in the Everton first team and hasn’t looked back since.

However, things haven’t been that great for him over the last 12 months. He could only make 10 appearances during the 2025/26 season, as a hamstring injury kept him on the sidelines. Despite his recent injury struggles, the interest in his services remains sky-high.

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European giants could battle it out for Branthwaite

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are three clubs that are interested in his services. With Kim Min-jae’s future uncertain, the German giants consider him an ideal replacement.

Meanwhile, he has been on United’s wishlist for a long-time. With Harry Maguire in the final phase of his career and Matthijs de Ligt struggling to stay fit, investing in the 23-year-old would make a lot of sense.

Even City have a long-standing interest in his services and could make a move if Ruben Dias leaves the club. While all three clubs are monitoring him and would love to add him to their ranks, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to meet Everton’s demands.