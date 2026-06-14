(Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany have restored their lead against Curacao courtesy of a goal from Nico Schlotterbeck.

His Borussia Dortmund teammate Felix Nmecha gave his side an early lead inside just six minutes.

However, the World Cup debutants responded back not too long after. In the 21st minute, the Caribbean side stunned the four-time world champions.

Livano Comenencia smashed home an equaliser, making history with Curaçao’s first-ever goal at a World Cup finals.

But in the 38th minute, the 6 ft 3 in defender Nico Schlotterbeck rose above the defence, connecting with a towering header to make it 2-1 from the corner.

Watch the goal below:

Nico Schlotterbeck puts Germany back on top with a beautiful header off the corner! pic.twitter.com/fw0COrPeqW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2026

On the cusp of halftime, the drama intensified as Nmecha was upended in the box. Kai Havertz stepped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time, coolly rolling the penalty into the bottom left corner to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Liverpool have been linked with Nico Schlotterbeck as they eye Van Dijk replacement

Schlotterbeck’s crucial defensive and attacking display will only fuel the intense transfer market speculation surrounding his future.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the 26-year-old as they intensely scout a long-term successor for veteran captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman turns 35 this year, with his current contract set to expire in 2027. And Schlotterbeck’s combination of left-footed distribution and aerial dominance makes him the ideal Anfield candidate.

Man United are also interested in the German defender

The Merseyside outfit will face a fierce battle for his signature, as Manchester United are also reported to be highly interested in the center-back.

Michael Carrick is eager to secure an elite, ball-playing defender to anchor their defensive rebuild and has reportedly identified him as an ideal candidate.

Sky Sports’ journalist Florian Plettenberg has recently confirmed United’s interest in the player, stating that if the player doesn’t renew with Dortmund, he will be available for in the summer for €30m-35m (£26-31m).

With the World Cup spotlight firmly on him, Schlotterbeck’s stock is set to skyrocket further as the second half gets underway.