(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are pushing hard to agree a new deal with their attacking sensation, Rio Ngumoha, amidst interest from Bayern Munich.

Following a sensational rise, Rio Ngumoha has attracted considerable interest from across Europe. While there is a significant amount of time left on his current deal, his future has become a massive talking point amidst interest from Bayern Munich.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Liverpool are worried about his future and will look to tie him down to a new deal once he turns 18, as there have been suggestions that the German giants have agreed personal terms with the teenager and will look to secure his services.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool to push for a new deal for Rio Ngumoha

While speaking about the English youth internationals’ future, O’Rourke said, “Obviously Liverpool are not planning to lose Rio Ngumoha any time soon. He’s seen as a huge star for the future for the Anfield club.

“He’s under contract until 2028, but I think Liverpool’s officials will be very keen to sit down with Ngumoha’s representatives and try and thrash out a new deal when he turns 18 in a few months. “Liverpool are obviously unhappy with this suggestion that Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with the player to try and get a deal done.”

Ngumoha was officially promoted to the Reds’ first team last summer, but he had already been playing first-team football. While he is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in English football and Liverpool considers him an integral part of their long-term plans, his future has been up in the air following a season where he was underused by Arne Slot.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bayern want to lure Ngumoha away from Anfield

Although he was involved in 29 first-team games, he logged fewer than 1,000 minutes and contributed to three goals. Bayern see this as a great opportunity to try and lure him away. They are looking for more quality on the flanks. They want someone who can both support and compete with Luis Diaz for a place in the starting XI.

The German club consider Ngumoha an ideal fit for their project. Reports suggest they have already agreed terms with the 17-year-old. These rumours haven’t pleased the Reds, who are now looking to secure his future with a new deal.

While he signed his first professional deal weeks after turning 17 last September, and the contract runs until 2028, Liverpool are now pushing hard to agree a new contract with the versatile forward. They will offer him fresh terms once he turns 18 later this year. They are looking to ward off interest from Bayern and other top clubs with a new long-term contract.

The Merseyside club consider him an integral part of their plans going forward, and they believe he will have a big role under Andoni Iraola next season.