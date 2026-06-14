Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have turned down Brighton’s offer for their defensive sensation Luka Vuskovic.

Tottenham’s 2025 summer signing, Luka Vuskovic, has had a sensational loan spell at Hamburg, resulting in significant interest in his services. Fellow Premier League club Brighton want to add him to their ranks ahead of next season.

Brighton are pushing hard to secure his services, and they have tabled a £30 million offer for the Croatian international, who could play an important role for his nation at the World Cup. But, according to Ben Jacobs, Spurs have turned down the offer without much thought.

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Luka Vuskovic is unlikely to leave Spurs

They have no intentions of negotiating the 19-year-old centre-back’s departure, and value him at around £60 million. Following his impressive rise at Hajduk Split, Spurs secured his services last summer.

But since he was unlikely to have much game time at the North London club, they ended up sending him out on loan to the German club. During his spell at Hamburg, the teenager played 30 matches. He racked up over 2,600 minutes and finished with seven goal contributions.

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Brighton will struggle to strike a deal for Vuskovic

He was a rock at the back with his strong physical presence and great aerial ability. The 19-year-old made the most out of his aerial prowess as he finished with six goals. His performances and massive potential have placed him on Brighton’s wishlist.

The Seagulls are looking for a new centre-back amidst uncertainty around the future of Jan Paul van Hecke. They consider Vuskovic an ideal fit for their system and their long-term future. However, striking a deal with Spurs won’t be easy, with their initial bid for Vuskovic turned down without much thought.