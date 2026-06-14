Watch: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk opens the scoring for Netherlands with a brilliant header; Gravenberch with the assist

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Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van DIjk combined to help Netherlands break the deadlock against Japan in their World Cup 2026 opener. 

The Dutch opened the scoring five minutes into the second half. Gravenberch put in a teasing cross inside a crowded 6 yard area, where his captain was waiting to meet it.

Van Dijk showcased excellent technique to execute the header, almost finessing it into the far right corner with his head.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories Ryan Gravenberch Virgil van Dijk

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