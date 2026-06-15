Approach made: Arsenal step up midfielder chase after contacting Frenchman's agent

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Arsenal have taken the first steps towards a possible summer move for AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné, with the club reportedly asking for information and making initial contact with his agent.



According to Nicolo Schira, the Gunners have made their first approaches as they explore the conditions of a deal.

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Reports from RomaPress have also claimed that Arsenal have contacted the player’s entourage, although no formal bid has been submitted yet.

This feels like a smart move from Arsenal. Mikel Arteta already has quality in midfield, but Koné would bring a different type of energy.

He is physical, aggressive, progressive on the ball and comfortable driving through pressure, exactly the kind of profile that can change the rhythm of a game.

Roma’s financial pressure could help Arsenal

Roma are not desperate to lose key players, but their financial situation may force them into difficult decisions.

Chiesa Di Totti reports that the Italian club need to raise funds before the end of June to meet UEFA financial requirements.

That could give Arsenal an opening. Koné is under contract until 2029, so Roma would normally be in a very strong position.

However, if they need money quickly, a bid in the €40m to €50m range could become tempting.

A different option for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s midfield already has control, intelligence and structure, but Koné would add more power and vertical running.

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Declan Rice gives defensive security, Martin Zubimendi offers calm distribution, and Mikel Merino brings balance. Koné, though, would offer something more direct.

He is not just another technical midfielder. He is a ball-carrier, duel-winner and transition player who could make Arsenal more dangerous in chaotic matches.

For now, this is still at the enquiry stage. But Arsenal have laid the groundwork, and if Roma’s financial situation becomes more urgent, this could quickly turn into one of the Gunners’ most interesting midfield pursuits of the summer.

Sources: Arsenal and Man United battling European clubs for 19 G/A attacking midfielder