Arsenal and Man City face £100m battle to sign player on Man United radar

Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, with the Magpies reportedly demanding around £100m before considering a sale.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, both clubs are watching the Italy international closely.

Newcastle’s stance, however, is firm. They do not want to lose one of their most important midfielders unless a huge offer arrives.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That position is easy to understand. Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023.

He has since become a key part of Newcastle’s midfield, bringing control, energy and big-game experience.

Why Arsenal and City are tempted

For Arsenal, Tonali would be a serious statement signing.

Mikel Arteta already has a strong midfield, but the Italian would add another level of composure, aggression and European pedigree.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

He can dictate tempo, recover possession and carry the ball forward, which makes him a natural fit for a team trying to compete on every front.

Man City’s interest also makes sense. With Pep Guardiola’s side always looking for technical security in midfield, Tonali has the style and intelligence to slot into a possession-heavy system.

His ability to play as a deep controller or a more advanced midfielder would give City valuable flexibility.

Newcastle United have a major decision to make

The biggest issue for both clubs is Newcastle’s negotiating position.

Sky Sports reported earlier this year that Tonali’s contract has been extended until 2029, with an option for a further year. That means Newcastle are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

Newcastle remain in a strong position over any potential exit.

For Arsenal and City, the interest is understandable. But unless either club is ready to go close to Newcastle’s £100m demand, this transfer may be very difficult to pull off.

Sources: Arsenal and Man United battling European clubs for 19 G/A attacking midfielder