Barcelona forward agrees contract terms with Ligue 1 side

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona acknowledges the crowd prior to kick-off ahead of the La Liga EA Sports match against Sevilla. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati could be on the verge of sealing his definitive departure from the club he came through at, with a move to AS Monaco on a permanent basis on the cards. Fati, who inherited Lionel Messi’s weighty number 10 shirt, but a series of injuries have halted his progress after an electric start to his career.

The 23-year-old has made 123 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 29 goals and giving 10 assists, but has still never completed 90 minutes for the Catalan giants, as a product of his fitness issues and youth before that. Over the last three seasons, he has had loan spells at Brighton and Hove Albion and then this year at Monaco, in a bid to recover his confidence and rhythm.

Ansu Fati agrees terms with Monaco

It seems he has done enough to convince Monaco that he is worth gambling on. The Ligue 1 side are negotiating terms with Barcelona – it appears they could reduce the €11m buy option they had in his loan deal this year – and L’Equipe (via Sport) say that a move is one step away from being completed. That comes after Fati agreed terms with Monaco on a four-year deal, which will see him take a wage cut.

Agent Jorge Mendes is due to travel to Barcelona in the coming hours to finalise the deal in, with Fati having given the green light for the deal from Brazil, where he is on holiday.

Ansu Fati’s season at AS Monaco

The Monegasques invested in a season of reclamation projects last summer, also bringing in Paul Pogba from the cold following his doping ban. Things went a little better for Fati, who scored 12 times in 30 appearances, averaging a strike every 110 minutes.