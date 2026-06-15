Ben Jacobs reveals Tottenham's huge summer rebuild plan under De Zerbi

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Ben Jacobs has provided an exciting update on Tottenham’s transfer plans, revealing that Roberto De Zerbi is preparing a significant squad overhaul ahead of the new season.

After a turbulent campaign that saw major changes both on and off the pitch, Spurs are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market as De Zerbi looks to reshape the squad in his image.

The Tottenham boss is targeting reinforcements across multiple positions, with the club prioritising upgrades in defence, midfield and attack.

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Ben Jacobs on Roberto De Zerbi’s summer rebuild plans

Speaking on Last Word On Spurs about Spurs’ plans, Jacobs explained that central defence remains one of the club’s biggest priorities.

“Central defence is going to be really big. We can come on to the individual players because I know you’ve got questions on Luca Vuskovic and Cristian Romero, but adding a centre back is obviously massive, and talks continue for Jan-Paul van Hecke at Brighton.

“They still have to resolve central midfielder — deep-lying midfielder — Joao Palhinha. Talks are ongoing to see if they can find a solution outside of the option to buy. Other midfielders have been looked at, including Alex Scott as well.

“A starting left winger has been on the cards since last summer. And then obviously if Rashford was to go — because I think Dom Solanke will stay — they’re going to need a number nine as well.

“So that’s basically four, five, six starters or first-team squad players across different positions. So it is going to be a busy summer, and that’s in addition, by the way, to Senesi already arriving at centre back and Andy Robertson obviously joining as a left back too.”

Jan-Paul van Hecke, Joao Palhinha and winger among key targets

According to Jacobs, Brighton defender Jan-Paul van Hecke remains a priority target as Tottenham seek to strengthen the heart of their defence.

The club are also continuing discussions regarding Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha, while Bournemouth’s Alex Scott has emerged as another player under consideration.

Further forward, Tottenham remain in the market for a starting left winger, a position they have been actively trying to strengthen since last summer.

The possibility of signing another striker has also been raised, with Spurs potentially seeking additional firepower depending on developments within their current attacking options.

Jacobs also revealed that Spurs are ‘very likely’ to sign a new goalkeeper, with PSG’s Lucas Chevalier a top target.

Spurs could be team to watch under De Zerbi next season

With significant backing expected from the club’s hierarchy, Tottenham could emerge as one of the Premier League’s most intriguing sides next season under De Zerbi.

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The Italian has built a reputation for implementing an aggressive, possession-based style centred around high pressing and positional fluidity.

If Spurs can successfully complete deals for key targets such as Van Hecke and Palhinha while adding further quality in wide and attacking areas, they could quickly transform into genuine contenders for a European place.

A busy summer appears inevitable, and Tottenham’s activity in the transfer market may ultimately determine how quickly De Zerbi can restore the club to the upper reaches of the Premier League table.