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Brentford are showing interest in signing Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The Bees are keen to bolster their central midfield options and rebuild their squad after registering a solid top-half finish in the Premier League.

Keith Andrews’ side have identified the 23-year-old Senegalese international as a target to add top-flight experience into the heart of their midfield.

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Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr wanted by Brentford

Sarr enjoyed a prominent rise in North London following his move from Metz, quickly establishing himself as an athletic, box-to-box presence under the tactical setups at Tottenham.

Brentford view the midfielder as an ideal long-term asset to reshape their engine room, particularly with mounting uncertainty surrounding the contract situations of current mainstays like Mathias Jensen.

As per Sky Sports, Sarr has been identified as a key transfer target to bolster the central midfield position.

Other candidates they like include PSV’s Joey Veerman and Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney.

Sarr eyed by elite clubs including Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich

However, securing the dynamic midfielder will be a massive challenge for Brentford, as the player continues to attract heavyweight interest from across Europe.

According to the Daily Briefing, Sarr is monitored heavily by continental giants who are prepared to test Tottenham’s resolve.

“Spurs insist Sarr is not for sale, but privately they know that big clubs are going to come calling, and some may already have done so,” reported the Daily Briefing regarding the ongoing situation.

“Sarr’s value is growing and there’s a real possibility of him moving on this summer. Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all big fans of the player, and offers of around £50m would probably be enough.”

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With Europe’s absolute elite circling and a hefty price tag established, Brentford face an uphill battle to lure Sarr to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Spurs will also face a massive task trying to convince Sarr to stay if the big names come calling.