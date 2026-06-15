Enzo Fernandez reaction to Cucurella leaving Chelsea sparks exit rumours

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea could face a major summer decision over Enzo Fernandez, with Real Madrid reportedly monitoring the midfielder as they assess different profiles for their next big midfield signing.



According to Ben Jacobs, Fernandez would be keen on a move to Real Madrid and has made no secret of the fact that he is open to leaving Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea, however, remain calm about the situation and are not under pressure to sell unless their asking price is met.

That figure is understood to be around £120m, which shows how strongly Chelsea value the Argentine.

It also makes sense from their point of view. Fernandez arrived from Benfica in January 2023 for a British-record fee, and he remains one of the club’s biggest assets.

Cucurella move could infuence the situation

The Real Madrid angle has become even more interesting because Marc Cucurella is also expected to join the Spanish giants.

The Times has reported that Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea for the left-back, meaning Fernandez could be tempted by the idea of linking up with a familiar face at the Bernabeu.

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For Chelsea, that would be a concern, but not a crisis. The club have shown they are willing to sell big-name players when the price is right.

At the same time, they will not want to lose too much experience from the squad in one window.

Chelsea hold firm as Madrid weigh options

Real Madrid are still deciding what kind of midfielder they want. Sports Illustrated recently looked at their debate between a controller like Rodri and a more dynamic option like Fernandez, while Mateus Fernandes has also been discussed.

From Chelsea’s point of view, the message should be simple: pay the premium or move on.

Fernandez may want Madrid, but with a long contract and a huge valuation, Chelsea still control the conversation.

This could become one of the biggest midfield stories of the summer if Madrid decide he is the profile they truly want.

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