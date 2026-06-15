(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have officially sanctioned the sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, and it appears the major decision to part ways with the Spanish left-back was heavily influenced by the rise of one of his own Blues teammates.

According to prominent journalist Ben Jacobs on X, Cucurella’s high-profile move to the Real Madrid came after the 27-year-old expressed a clear desire to return to Spain for personal and family reasons.

Why Chelsea sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid

Chelsea worked constructively to find the best solution for all parties, ultimately accepting a package worth €55m plus €5m in add-ons, a figure internally viewed by the hierarchy as an incredibly strong fee for the full-back.

However, external factors were not the only catalysts behind the transfer. Jacobs reveals that the rapid development of young defender Jorrel Hato over the course of last season acted as a massive contributing factor for Chelsea’s recruitment team in sanctioning the exit.

With a ready-made alternative showing immense promise on the pitch, the decision to cash in on the Spaniard became a far more straightforward business and sporting choice.

Jacobs posted the following update on X:

“More on Marc Cucurella’s Chelsea exit. Understand Cucurella expressed a desire to return to Spain for personal and family reasons. Chelsea worked to find the best solution. €55m+€5m viewed as strong fee by the club. Jorrel Hato’s development last season was also a contributing factor in sanctioning the exit. Chelsea now want to add at least two starting-level players that can immediately compete in the Premier League.”

More on Marc Cucurella's Chelsea exit. Understand Cucurella expressed a desire to return to Spain for personal and family reasons. Chelsea worked to find the best solution. €55m+€5m viewed as strong fee by the club. Jorrel Hato’s development last season was also a… pic.twitter.com/6wFFsBJm0h — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 15, 2026

Jorrel Hato has impressed since signing for Chelsea

Hato signed for Chelsea last summer and has thoroughly impressed the club’s coaching staff and hierarchy alike.

Initially brought in as a highly-rated prospect for the future, the 20-year-old Netherlands international capitalised on his opportunities last season, showing tactical maturity and composure that belied his age.

His standout performances as a deputy on the left side of defense reassured the club that the position was in secure hands.

With Cucurella’s hefty €60m package officially finalised, Stamford Bridge chiefs are ready to reinvest the funds immediately.

Chelsea now want to add at least two starting-level players that can immediately compete in the Premier League to bolster the squad.

Thanks to Hato’s exponential growth, the Blues have managed to secure a premium transfer fee while maintaining complete confidence in their defensive depth ahead of the new campaign.