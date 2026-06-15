Just in: Arsenal push for £50m wonderkid deal after World Cup breakout display

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly opened preliminary talks to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the Gunners hoping to secure a deal worth around £50m plus add-ons.



According to Football Insider, Arsenal have started early discussions for the 18-year-old, although Lille are believed to be holding out for closer to £60m.

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The French club know his value is rising quickly, especially after his outstanding performance for Morocco against Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

That display may have changed the mood around the deal. Bouaddi looked calm, powerful and mature beyond his years, helping Morocco earn a 1-1 draw against one of the tournament favourites.

Reuters praised his composure, while The Guardian highlighted his control in midfield against elite opposition.

Why Arsenal are moving early for Bouaddi

For Arsenal, this looks like a classic long-term recruitment play.

Mikel Arteta already has Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, but Bouaddi offers something different.

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He is younger, more explosive and already shows the confidence to receive the ball under pressure.

The Gunners have reportedly monitored him for some time, but his World Cup performance could force them to act faster.

Once a teenager shines on that stage, the price usually goes up and the competition becomes much stronger.

Player remains focused despite transfer noise

Bouaddi has not hidden from the speculation, but he is keeping his focus on Morocco. Speaking to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, he said:

“I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me but for now I’m only focused on the WC and we will try to give everything to do our best.”

That is the right message from a young player in the middle of a major tournament.

For Arsenal, the opportunity is clear. If they can agree a deal before more clubs fully enter the race, this could become one of the smartest midfield signings of the summer.

Sources: Arsenal and Man United battling European clubs for 19 G/A attacking midfielder