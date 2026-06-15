Liverpool executives made exclusive trip to USA to watch World Cup 2026 midfielder

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be taking their search for future midfield quality seriously, with club executives reportedly travelling to New York’s MetLife Stadium to watch Ayyoub Bouaddi in action.



According to journalist Santi Aouna, the Reds made the trip specifically to assess the Lille midfielder and have now added him to their shortlist.

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He is believed to be one of several young midfielders Liverpool are monitoring, with Lamine Camara also among the names under consideration.

It is not hard to see why Liverpool are interested. Bouaddi has quickly become one of the most talked-about young midfielders in Europe, and his performances for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup have only increased the attention around him.

Arsenal, PSG and Tottenham also watching

Liverpool are not alone in the race. PSG, Arsenal, Tottenham and several other clubs are also closely following his development, which could turn this into one of the most competitive young-player pursuits of the summer.

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A recent report from The Guardian highlighted his outstanding display against Brazil, where he showed maturity beyond his age in midfield.

Reuters also praised his composure and rapid rise after switching international allegiance from France to Morocco before the tournament.

For Arsenal, he fits the profile of a long-term midfield investment.

For PSG, he represents another chance to secure elite French-developed talent. Tottenham, meanwhile, are also trying to build a younger, more dynamic squad.

Why Liverpool may move early

From Liverpool’s perspective, acting early could be important.

Bouaddi is still only 18, but he already plays with the calmness of a senior midfielder. He is strong, press-resistant, technically clean and brave enough to receive the ball in tight spaces.

His contract situation also makes him valuable. Liverpool have rebuilt smartly in recent years, and this feels like the kind of deal that fits their recruitment model: young, high-ceiling, and capable of becoming far more expensive very quickly.

For now, the interest is at the scouting and shortlist stage but the fact Liverpool sent executives to watch him tells its own story.

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