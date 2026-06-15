Liverpool have found a creative way of making the Ayyoub Bouaddi deal happen

(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, with talks now taking place between the two clubs over a possible summer deal.



According to a source on X, the Reds are exploring ways to bring the highly rated teenager to Anfield, and one idea discussed is using Harvey Elliott as part of the package.

That would be a bold move, but it also shows how serious Liverpool may be about landing one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders.

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Bouaddi’s profile has exploded in recent weeks after his impressive performances for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Reuters praised his maturity after Morocco’s draw with Brazil.

Elliott idea makes deal more interesting

The most intriguing part of the story is Elliott potentially being included.

The 23-year-old remains a talented player, but his long-term role at Liverpool is not completely clear.

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He has technical quality, creativity and Premier League experience, yet competition for attacking and midfield places has made regular minutes harder to guarantee.

For Lille, Elliott could be an attractive option if they are asked to lose Bouaddi.

He is still young enough to develop further and could immediately bring quality to their squad.

From Liverpool’s side, including a player in the deal could help reduce the cash fee, especially with Bouaddi’s valuation reportedly around £60m, as mentioned by talkSPORT.

Liverpool face serious competition

This will not be an easy race.

This Is Anfield has reported that Liverpool have made direct contact, but Arsenal, PSG, Tottenham and other major clubs are also watching closely.

For Liverpool, the appeal is obvious. Bouaddi is press-resistant, physically mature and already looks comfortable on the biggest stage.

If the Reds can structure a smart deal involving Elliott, this could become one of the most creative transfers of the summer.

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