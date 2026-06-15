Man City get one over Real Madrid as Premier League side edge closer to defensive deal

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are growing increasingly confident that they will secure a major contract extension for Joško Gvardiol, in what would be a big statement after weeks of interest from Real Madrid.



According to Fabrizio Romano, City believe a new deal is now almost agreed, with only the final green light still needed.

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The proposed contract would run until June 2031 and include improved salary terms, rewarding the Croatian defender for his rapid rise since arriving at the Etihad.

The update is a major boost for City. Gvardiol joined from RB Leipzig in 2023, and he has since become one of the most important defenders in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Real Madrid pushed but Man City stayed firm

Real Madrid have reportedly been trying for weeks to tempt the defender, with Managing Madrid noting that he had become a concrete target for the Spanish giants.

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It is easy to understand why. He is left-footed, comfortable as both a centre-back and left-back, and already has experience at the highest level.

However, City’s response has been exactly what you would expect from an elite club.

Rather than allowing the situation to drag on, they have moved quickly to offer better terms and protect one of their best long-term assets.

A smart move from the Premier League side

From City’s point of view, this feels like a very smart decision. Gvardiol is still young, already proven, and fits perfectly into the type of flexible defensive system Guardiola wants.

City offered improved terms to block Madrid’s interest and their move has seemed to work in their favour.

For Real Madrid, this looks like a frustrating setback and now manager Jose Mourinho will be looking to expore other opitions in the market as he aims to rebuild the Spanish side.

Real Madrid have already agreed deals for Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella.

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