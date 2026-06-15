(Photo by Michael Regan, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United are still believed to be leading the race for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, despite Chelsea reportedly making contact over a possible move.



According to a source on X, Chelsea have reached out regarding the 21-year-old, but the Blues would need a lot of convincing before pushing seriously for a deal.

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That is understandable. Hall came through Chelsea’s academy before leaving for Newcastle, and bringing him back would be an expensive and slightly awkward move after letting him go.

Man United, however, appear to have a clearer need. Sky Sports recently reported that Manchester United are monitoring Hall and Antonee Robinson as possible left-back options, with Luke Shaw currently the only senior natural left-back at Old Trafford.

Chelsea interest adds a twist

Chelsea’s contact makes the situation more interesting, but it does not necessarily mean they are ready to move.

The club confirmed Hall’s permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2024 on their official website, after his loan spell at St James’ Park.

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That decision looked sensible at the time, but Hall’s development has since made him one of the more exciting young full-backs in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s official profile describes him as a versatile defender who completed his permanent move from Chelsea in July 2024.

For Chelsea, the issue is whether it makes financial and sporting sense to revisit a player they recently sold.

Unless they are fully convinced, this feels more like early contact than a serious challenge to United.

Newcastle United hold the power

Newcastle are not under pressure to sell cheaply. Hall is young, homegrown, improving and under long-term control, so any deal would likely require a major offer.

Hall would be open to Man United, which could be important if the race develops further.

For now, United still look best placed. Chelsea may have entered the conversation, but Man United’s need is clearer, their interest appears stronger, and Hall fits exactly the type of long-term left-back profile they are searching for.

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