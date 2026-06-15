Ruben Amorim arriving ahead of Leeds vs Manchester United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim saw his credit take a hit after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, in which he never truly managed to connect with the fans, and couldn’t find a balance between his intentions on the tactics board and the players he had on the pitch. Amorim will be landing on his feet though, with his next spot coming at one of Europe’s most vaunted clubs.

The Portuguese manager has been out of work since being relieved of his duties in January, when he was replaced by Michael Carrick on an interim basis. Amorim was tipped to be one of the coaches that Benfica pursued this summer in their bid to replace Jose Mourinho, but he will instead be heading to Serie A.

Ruben Amorim to become new AC Milan coach

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Amorim will become the new coach of AC Milan this summer. The Rossoneri decided not to continue with Max Allegri after missing out on Champions League football this season, and have plumped for the 41-year-old to freshen things up at San Siro. The deal will run for two years with an option for a third.

È fatta per Rúben Amorim al Milan. L’allenatore portoghese firmerà un contratto fino al 2028. All’interno dell’accordo è presente anche l’opzione per un terzo anno aggiuntivo. Nelle prossime ore si completerà tutta la documentazione. pic.twitter.com/BqiqNRTm5K — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 15, 2026

Amorim move could save Manchester United millions

The move will be welcomed at Old Trafford, and not just out of good grace. The Telegraph say that United had budgeted a £15.9m compensation package for Amorim and his staff. Yet the fact that Amorim will be taking on a new job will significantly reduce the amount they have to pay.

Amorim seems like a distant memory at Old Trafford this summer, but it will be interesting to see if he can prove that it was a bad fit at United.