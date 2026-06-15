Medical set for £45m Bayern Munich transfer after breakout moment on world stage

Martin Odegaard has been slammed by Chris Sutton for his complaints to the referee (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ismael Saibari is close to a deal to join Bayern Munich, and could join in a matter of days after doing his medical in the USA.

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The World Cup is well underway – but that won’t stop transfer deals being done. Real Madrid just confirmed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, and other deals are soon set to follow.

One of the next to happen could be the arrival of Ismael Saibari at Bayern Munich. TalkSport are reporting that Bayern are closing in on a £45m deal to sign the attacker from PSV as competition for Harry Kane up top in their impressive attacking unit.

Medical set for €45m transfer

Saibari has been one of the big winners of the tournament so far, netting a superb goal for an impressive Morocco team against Brazil in the most high profile game so far.

But Bayern aren’t signing him off the back of that moment – the speed at which this deal is coming together shows they have been working on it for a while. If anything, Bayern might be annoyed that a big moment on a big stage has potentially boosted Saibari’s price even more.

The TalkSport report says that the 25 year old will do his medical in the USA, and the deal could be concluded in a matter of days.

In other news…

Chelsea are going to make a number of signings this summer – but Alex Scott won’t be one of them if you listen to quotes from sources close to the club.

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