Jorrel Hato in action for the Netherlands against Spain's Lamine Yamal (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Tournament favourites Spain are set to open their World Cup campaign this evening against Cape Verde in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Many eyes will be on Lamine Yamal, to see how the Barcelona star fares as he recovers from injury.

The Euro 2024 winners are seeking their second ever win, and optimism is high in Spain that they have the quality to do so. Up against them in their first game is Cape Verde, who are participating in their first ever tournament, with the oldest squad in the competition by average age.

Rodri and Pedri to anchor Spain midfield

According to Marca, Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez will anchor the midfield, with Pedri and Fabian Ruiz ahead of him. Mikel Oyarzabal will continue to lead the line between Alex Baena and Ferran Torres, in a line-up without too many surprises. New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella is also expected to start.

For Cape Verde, manager Bubista said he and his players were ready to take on any challenge. Veteran forward Ryan Mendes will captain the side, with Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes marshalling the backline.

Lamine Yamal to start on the bench

Many will be watching closely to see how Lamine Yamal fares, with the 18-year-old returning from injury after nearly two months out. Diario AS say that he will start on the bench, and manager Luis de la Fuente did not give away what his plan was. It seems Nico Williams and Victor Munoz, who have both been dealing with injuries too, will be sat alongside him. The latter is currently in negotiations to join Newcastle United this summer, and alongside Williams, is one of two wide players that stand out for their pace, an essential for de la Fuente.