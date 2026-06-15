Premier League attacker targeted by Arsenal & Man United available for more than £50m

(Photo by Ryan Pierse, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are all reportedly keeping tabs on Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye after his impressive Premier League campaign.



According to Daily Mail, the Senegal international has attracted attention from several top clubs, with Everton expected to demand more than £50m before considering a sale.

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That stance is understandable. Ndiaye has become one of Everton’s most exciting attacking players, offering flair, energy and versatility across the frontline.

He can play wide, drift inside as a creator, or operate closer to the striker, which makes him attractive to clubs looking for flexible attacking depth.

Arsenal and Man United could be tempted to move

For Arsenal, Ndiaye would offer another direct option in attack.

Mikel Arteta already has quality in wide areas, but the Gunners have often looked for more unpredictability and rotation behind Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

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Ndiaye’s ability to beat players and carry the ball in tight spaces could make him an interesting alternative.

Man United’s interest also makes sense. FourFourTwo recently reported that United are considering attacking reinforcements, with Ndiaye among the names on their radar.

The Red Devils need more pace, creativity and reliability in wide positions, especially if more attacking exits happen this summer.

Manchester City, meanwhile, rarely ignore Premier League players with technical quality and tactical flexibility.

Ndiaye may not be their biggest-name target, but he fits the profile of a player who could develop further in a more dominant attacking system.

World Cup performance could raise the price

Everton signed Ndiaye from Marseille in 2024 on a five-year deal. That long contract gives them real control.

With Senegal competing at the World Cup, Everton may also be watching closely. If Ndiaye performs well on the international stage, his value could rise quickly.

Transfermarkt currently values him at around €55m, but Everton may believe a strong tournament justifies an even higher asking price.

For now, Arsenal, City and United are monitoring but Everton are in no mood to sell cheaply.

Sources: Arsenal and Man United battling European clubs for 19 G/A attacking midfielder