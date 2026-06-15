Premier League teams fear Anderson deal could blow up summer midfielder market

Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson is one of England’s most in demand players, and his move could have serious ripple effects.

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Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph is today reporting that Premier League teams are worried that Elliot Anderson’s impending move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for more than £100m is going to inflate prices in this window, particularly for central midfielders.

Crop of English midfield stars could blow market open

Any Premier League team who wants to sign a central midfielder – and that likely includes Chelsea, Arsenal and Man U – would therefore like to get a deal done before Anderson’s incoming mega-fee resets the market.

The likes of Adam Wharton and Alex Scott are being heavily linked with moves in the months to come, and the fees commanded by Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are likely to rise significantly if Anderson makes his big money move as expected later this summer.

As it stands, Chelsea’s signings of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez for more than £100m each are the benchmarks for elite players with top level experience moving at a young age. When it finally happens, Anderson’s move is expected to match that – and potentially even beat it.

In other news…

PSG and Arsenal are the two teams most strongly linked with breakout star of the World Cup, Ayyoud Bouaddi. They will have to break records to sign him, however.

Ismael Saibari is closing in on a move to join Bayern Munich, with a medical set to take place in the USA in the coming days.

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