PSG and Arsenal will have to break Romeo Lavia record to sign rising star of World Cup

Ayyoub Bouaddi in training.

Lille are set to demand a record fee for their teenage central midfielder, with Arsenal and PSG the most likely to pay it as it stands.

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The World Cup always brings big moves and plenty of rumours, and before even the first round of games has been completed one of the breakout stars of the tournament already looks to have emerged.

Morocco’s hugely impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil was the most high profile match of the competition so far, and the star of the show was sensational teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

He ran the show against the Selecao, and it’s no surprise that transfer interest in the Lille starlet has ramped up since.

Teenage talent fee could smash records

TeamTalk are reporting that Arsenal and PSG are the front runners to sign him, but it won’t come cheap.

A £60m fee would be the highest ever for a teenage central midfielder, breaking the record set by Chelsea’s disastrous signing of Romeo Lavia.

Given Bouaddi’s age and potential, it would still seem like a pretty good deal. If he keeps playing well at the World Cup and Morocco go far in the tournament, the number could climb even higher.

In other news…

Ismael Saibari is closing in on a move to join Bayern Munich, with a medical set to take place in the USA in the coming days.

Chelsea are going to make a number of signings this summer – but Alex Scott won’t be one of them if you listen to quotes from sources close to the club.

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