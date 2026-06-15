Real Madrid announce signing of Chelsea defender in €60m deal

Marc Cucurella in action for Chelsea against Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have confirmed that Marc Cucurella will be joining them from Chelsea, and although he is set to become their fourth signing of the summer, he is the first to be confirmed by Los Blancos. Their move for the former Barcelona youngster came as something of a surprise, but they have moved quickly to wrap up a deal over the space of a few days.

Cucurella joins Los Blancos from Chelsea for €55m (£47.5m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in variables, and has penned a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, keeping him there until 2032. The 27-year-old moved to Chelsea from Brighton four years ago for £60m (€65.3m), making him one of the most expensive defenders in the game, and struggled initially to adapt to Chelsea. However his form over the past two years have led many to consider him among the best left-backs in the world.

Cucurella had voiced desire to return to Spain

None of it can come as too much of a surprise though, given Cucurella had been augering for a move in recent months. Originally, it was Atletico Madrid and then Barcelona linked with the signing of Cucurella, but Real Madrid swooped in to sign the Spain international. In March, during the international break, he had voiced his desire to return to La Liga at some point.

Who will Chelsea play as left-back?

The most obvious next left-back up for Chelsea is Jorrel Hato, who is capable of operating comfortably at full-back. It remains to be seen if Xabi Alonso will request another top replacement, or he will look elsewhere for back up. The move for Cucurella has cast doubt on the future of Alvaro Carreras at Real Madrid, who joined for €50m from Benfica, under Alonso’s instruction.