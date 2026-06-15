Real Madrid ‘still deciding’ on move for second Chelsea star after Marc Cucurella deal

Chelsea FC
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Enzo Fernandez Chelsea
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are still deciding on who they should move for in midfield this summer, despite the addition of Bernardo Silva on a free from Manchester City. Los Blancos are keen to bring in a second midfielder, but it is not clear yet who they will target, albeit Jose Mourinho has his preferences.

Over recent weeks, Real Madrid have been moving swiftly in the transfer market wrapping up contract agreements with Silva and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, and they are set to pay Denzel Dumfries release clause at Inter. The first to officially be announced though is Marc Cucurella, who has signed for Real Madrid for €60m (£52m) including variables.

Real Madrid ‘still deciding’ on Enzo Fernandez deal

Enzo Fernandez reacts after Chelsea's defeat to PSG
Enzo Fernandez reacts after Chelsea’s defeat to PSG (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Rumours about the future of a second Chelsea star then went into overdrive after Enzo Fernandez liked news of Cucurella’s move. Fernandez has been linked to Real Madrid for some time, and in the past has voiced a desire to live in the Spanish capital, later receiving a two-match ban for his comments.

Whether Real Madrid would put up the money that would persuade Chelsea to part with Fernandez is another matter. Ben Jacobs has claimed that Real Madrid are ‘still deciding’ on what type of midfielder they want, amid reports that Jose Mourinho is pushing for the signing of the Argentina international. Their asking price is £120m (€140m), which would make him Real Madrid’s record signing.

Mourinho also keen on Mateus Fernandes

Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United
Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Another of the alternatives on the table is West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, a breakout star, but equally he will not be much cheaper. It is thought that there is some reluctance to spend the €93m on a relatively untested player, despite his high potential.

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