(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United could face a major challenge if they decide to push seriously for Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, with Nottingham Forest determined to keep hold of one of their most important players.



The England playmaker has become one of the most talked-about names of the window after an outstanding 2025/26 campaign.

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Sources close to the agents industry informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham have all shown interest, while European clubs are also monitoring the situation.

For Arsenal, the attraction is obvious. Mikel Arteta’s side have been looking for more creativity and goal threat between the lines, and Gibbs-White would offer something different to their current midfield and attacking options.

He is direct, aggressive, technically sharp and comfortable carrying the ball into dangerous areas.

Why Man United are closely watching Gibbs-White

Man United’s interest also makes sense. United need more players who can create chances, press with energy and deliver end product from midfield.

With the club still trying to reshape its attack and midfield, Gibbs-White would fit the profile of a Premier League-proven player ready to make an immediate impact.

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The problem for both Arsenal and United is Forest’s stance. After Elliot Anderson’s expected big-money exit, Forest do not want to lose another key player in the same window.

Forest are preparing to stand firm, while Sky Sports has also reported that Arsenal have him on their shortlist.

Nottingham Forest are in a strong position

Gibbs-White’s numbers explain why Forest are being so firm.

FotMob lists him with 15 goals and four assists in the 2025/26 Premier League season, while Transfermarkt values him at around €70m and shows his contract running until 2028.

That means Forest have no reason to sell cheaply. Arsenal and Man United may both admire him, but unless either club is ready to pay a huge fee, this could become one of the toughest attacking-midfield deals of the summer.

Gibbs-White was named April 2026 Player of the Month in the Premier League after four goals and one assist in just three matches.

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