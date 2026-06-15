Sources rule out Chelsea from chasing top midfielder wanted by Man U and Arsenal

Alex Scott of Bournemouth (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea are being linked with a number of targets this summer – but sources have ruled them out of the chase for one Premier League star.

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The World Cup is underway, and the attention of the football world is focused there, but in the background transfers are starting to happen too.

Chelsea are expected to be busy, following the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager. They have already sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, but moves the other way are coming too as the club prepare to try and battle back into the Champions League.

Chelsea ruled out of chase for rising Premier League star

A name being mentioned in connection with the Blues as well as a number of other Premier League sides is Alex Scott of Bournemouth.

An all action number 8, his energy was a huge part of Andoni Iraola’s successful side. But Bobby Vincent’s piece for Football.London looking at the Blues’ plans for the summer makes it clear that he’s not on the list:

“Alex Scott’s name was mentioned online towards the back end of last season but sources close to the club dismissed the links with the highly-rated Bournemouth midfielder,” Vincent wrote.

With Chelsea out of the running, teams like Spurs, Man United and Arsenal should all have a clearer run at the rising star. It’s not clear what Chelsea’s plans are if Scott is not on the cards. They need a reliable midfielder, and that’s especially true if Enzo Fernandez leaves the club, a move which looks likely at this point.

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