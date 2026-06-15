Image via RFEF

Tournament favourites Spain ground to a shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde to open their World Cup campaign, with the African side securing their first ever point on the world stage at the first time of asking. The Blue Sharks held Spain at arms’ length for most of their encounter, as evidenced by a remarkable statistic to emerge from the game.

While Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, 39 years of age, made a total of seven saves during the match, but he did not finish the game being peppered by efforts from La Roja. Although it was backs to the wall defending, they looked capable of holding Spain at bay throughout, who were unable to get their forwards into the game.

Mikel Oyarzabal sets unwanted World Cup record

That was epitomised by Mikel Oyarzabal, who came into the game on a run of 10 goal contributions in eight games in qualifying. Yet the Real Sociedad forward started at nine, and could not get into the match. Opta have reported that Oyarzabal was the first player in World Cup history, since records began in 1966, to go for thirty minutes without touching the ball.

0 – Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal is the first player on record since 1966 to play the first 30 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match without touching the ball once. Peripheral. pic.twitter.com/Ym5xi1ufbg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2026

When he finally did, it was a loose first touch that broke down a half-chance, with Oyarzabal looking to get a shot off. He finished the game with 25 touches, getting five shots off and making 10 passes, eight of which were successful.

Spain’s attacking issues against Cape Verde

Although Oyarzabal did not have a great game, it was symptomatic of their performance overall than just the Basque forward’s contribution. With Gavi and Ferran Torres out wide for the first 70 minutes, La Roja could not stretch their opposition, and there was little space in the final third. Luis de la Fuente will no doubt hope the return to fitness of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will go some way to remedying that.