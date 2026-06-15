(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has revealed Tottenham’s transfer plans for the summer in an exciting update, hinting at a major squad overhaul following a tumultuous campaign.

After a rollercoaster season that saw dramatic managerial shifts, Spurs are preparing for an intense transfer window to ensure they bounce back aggressively.

Among the various positions that could see drastic changes, the goalkeeping department has emerged as a primary focus for the club’s recruitment team.

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Ben Jacobs: Tottenham likely to sign new goalkeeper

Speaking on the Last Word On Spurs YouTube channel, Jacobs outlined an ambitious strategy that could involve bringing in up to six new first-team starters.

The reshuffle begins in goal; while Guglielmo Vicario is attracting heavy interest from Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus, young goalkeeper Anton Kinsky is highly backed by the club after making vital, outstanding saves during their survival run.

Despite trusting Kinsky, Tottenham are “very likely” to recruit a new number one. PSG’s out-of-favor Lucas Chevalier is a top target, while Newcastle leads the race for another option, James Trafford.

Jacobs said:

“Yeah, they need to look at the goalkeeper situation. Vicario has interest from both Inter and Juventus. It’s great, by the way, to see Anton Kinsky in form and having played a major role in Tottenham staying up. He made some outstanding saves.

“So under Igor Tudor it felt like he was going to go, but now I think it’s a different situation and Tottenham still back Kinsky to succeed — but could add, of course, a number one goalkeeper; in fact, very likely will.

“And Lucas Chevalier is one name. He joined PSG as a number one goalkeeper and very quickly didn’t become the number one goalkeeper, and now the player is looking to leave.

“They have explored James Trafford as well, but I would say at the moment Newcastle can be considered as the front runners there.”

Guglielmo Vicario expected to leave Tottenham for Serie A

A significant factor driving this sudden positional reset is the mounting speculation surrounding current first-choice shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

Vicario has been linked with an exit since months, with several Serie A clubs after him.

As per some reports, the Italian has already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan.

This looming return to his homeland means Vicario is widely expected to leave North London this summer.

Fortunately, the club has immense faith in young prospect Anton Kinsky, who stepped up brilliantly at the tail end of the season.