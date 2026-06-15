Xabi Alonso era starts at Chelsea as first major exit shows signs of big changes

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have completed another statement move in the transfer market, with Chelsea agreeing to sell Marc Cucurella in a deal worth up to €60m.



According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is now signed and sealed, with Madrid set to pay €55m as a fixed fee plus another €5m in add-ons.

Chelsea have also allowed medical tests to take place, clearing the way for the Spanish defender to become a new Real Madrid player.

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The move has also been backed up by reports from Sky Sports, which claim Madrid have struck an agreement with Chelsea after making him a priority target.

Chelsea make big call after mixed Stamford Bridge spell

For Chelsea, this is a major decision. Cucurella joined from Brighton in 2022 in a deal that could rise to £62m, as reported at the time by The Guardian.

His time at Stamford Bridge had plenty of ups and downs, but he grew into a more important figure and became a useful option because of his energy, aggression and ability to play different roles on the left side.

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However, Chelsea’s squad remains crowded, and a fee of around €60m is difficult to ignore.

From a business point of view, this looks like a smart sale, especially if the club believe they already have younger options ready to step up.

Real Madrid add experience and intensity

For Real Madrid, this signing makes sense. They are adding a player with Premier League experience, international pedigree and the intensity needed to compete at the highest level.

The deal is worth €55m plus €5m in bonuses. This is not just a squad-depth move. Madrid are clearly trying to strengthen key areas quickly, and adding a proven left-back gives them more balance.

For Chelsea, it is the start of another defensive reshuffle. For Madrid, it is another clear sign that they mean business this summer.

New manager Xabi Alonso wanted to keep the Spaniard at the club but he clearly had other intentions.

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