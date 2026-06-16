Amorim wants to rescue Man United outcast after disastrous Old Trafford spell

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has reportedly been offered to AC Milan, although there are no active talks between the clubs at this stage.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Uruguay international has been proposed to the Italian side, with the connection to Ruben Amorim making the situation more interesting.

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Amorim knows Ugarte well from their time together at Sporting CP, and that relationship could give Milan extra insight if they decide to explore the deal further.

The move is still only at the proposal stage, so it would be wrong to describe it as advanced.

However, it does feel like one to watch, especially with United expected to reshape their midfield this summer.

Sky Sports recently reported that Ugarte is one of the players expected to leave Old Trafford.

Amorim connection could help AC Milan

Ugarte joined Man United from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, with the Premier League confirming he signed a five-year deal with the option of another year.

The move was meant to give United a long-term ball-winner in midfield, but things have not fully worked out as planned.

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That is why Milan could be an interesting destination. Amorim has now agreed to become AC Milan head coach, according to The Guardian, and he previously trusted Ugarte at Sporting.

If Milan want a combative, disciplined midfielder who already understands Amorim’s demands, the idea makes sense.

Man United are looking to offload Ugarte

The biggest question is money. United paid a significant fee to sign Ugarte, so they may not want to accept a major loss unless they need to create space quickly.

For Milan, this would only make sense at the right price or on a creative structure, possibly a loan with an option or obligation.

There is no negotiation yet, just an opportunity placed on the table.

Still, with United open to midfield changes and Milan entering a new Amorim era, this proposal could develop if all sides see value in it.

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