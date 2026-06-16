Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stu Forster, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Spanish defender Ivan Fresneda from Sporting CP.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese club, and he is considered an untouchable asset. According to a report from A Bola, they are unwilling to sanction his departure at any price.

He has a €80 million release clause in his contract, and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure. Any interested party will have to pay a premium to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal is ready to trigger his exit clause this summer.

Ben White is expected to leave the London club in the summer, and the club is looking at a potential replacement. The 21-year-old Spanish defender could be a solid long-term acquisition, and he could compete with Jurrie Timber for the starting spot.

However, spending €80 million on a defender who might not start for them regularly seems unlikely. The Portuguese outfit will have to be very reasonable in their demands for the move to go through.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are monitoring his situation, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the player. They need a quality long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. Fresneda certainly has the qualities to thrive in La Liga, and he has shown his ability in Spain with Real Valladolid in the past.

Fresneda will look to join a club where he can play regularly. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal will not be an attractive option for him.

On the other hand, returning to his homeland with one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an exciting proposition. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid is prepared to submit an offer for him.