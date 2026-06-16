Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after beating Brighton (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Manu Kone from AS Roma.

The Frenchman has done quite well for the Italian club, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Arsenal. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old international could be an upgrade on Christian Norgaard.

As per reports via GOAL, Kone has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions, but the asking price could be a problem. Roma will demand €50 million for the midfielder. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to pay.

There is no doubt they have the financial resources to get the deal done, but the asking price is quite high, and they also need to improve other areas of the squad.

The Premier League champions will look to dominate English football in the coming season and hope to win the UEFA Champions League as well. They need to add more quality in the final third. Signing a reliable striker and adding more quality on the flanks will be a priority for them this summer. A central midfielder would help them improve further, but spending €50 million on Kone seems unlikely.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Roma will have to be reasonable with their demands this summer. Meanwhile, the player is clearly keen on the move and has already agreed personal terms with the London club. It will be interesting to see if he decides to force a move in the coming weeks.

Joining a club like Arsenal would be a major step up for him, allowing him to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move to the Premier League.