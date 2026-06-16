Aston Villa handed transfer boost as Newcastle face difficult winger decision

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could have an interesting transfer opportunity this summer, with Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes reportedly keen on a move to Villa Park ahead of the new season.



According to Football Insider, the 28-year-old would be happy to join Villa, with former Villa chief executive Keith Wyness suggesting the player’s family situation could also play a part in any potential move.

That gives Villa a useful boost, especially as Unai Emery looks to add more pace, goals and Premier League experience to his squad.

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Barnes feels like a very Emery-style target. He is direct, sharp in transition and already proven in English football.

He may not be the flashiest name on the market, but he knows the league, can play off the left and has a strong record of scoring from wide areas.

Newcastle United do not want to weaken

The problem for Villa is Newcastle’s stance. A separate report from Football Insider claims Eddie Howe wants to keep Barnes and views him as an important player for next season, especially after Anthony Gordon’s departure.

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That makes the situation complicated. Newcastle may need to reshape their squad, but selling another attacking player would create a new problem.

Barnes is currently one of their most natural left-sided options, and Howe will not want to lose him unless the offer is too good to reject.

A move that could suit Aston Villa perfectly

For Aston Villa, this is still one to watch closely.

Barnes joined Newcastle from Leicester in 2023 and remains under contract until 2028, according to Transfermarkt, so Newcastle are in a strong position.

However, Villa can offer an ambitious project, European football and a manager who has a clear attacking structure.

Barnes also showed his quality last season, including a match-winning double against Manchester City, as reported by Reuters.

Villa have encouragement from the player’s side, but Newcastle still hold the power. This could come down to price.

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