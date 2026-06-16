Chelsea FC logo outside Stamford Bridge (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Chelsea sanctioned Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid and wants to replace him with Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso.

The 26-year-old has done quite well in Italy, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea. He has been a reliable defender for Juventus, and he can be quite effective going forward. He could help them improve at both ends of the pitch. Cambiaso recorded eight goal contributions last season.

According to Gianluigi Longari, Barcelona are also interested in signing the 26-year-old Italian defender. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince the player to join them. They have the resources to pay a premium, and they are a big club with an ambitious project.

Chelsea had a disappointing season last year and finished in mid-table. They have failed to secure European football for the upcoming campaign. That could play a key role in convincing quality players. Cambiaso might want to compete in the Champions League next season. Chelsea will not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

On the other hand, Barcelona won the title and will be competing for major trophies next year as well.

It remains to be seen what the Italian international sites. A move to the Premier League or La Liga will be exciting for him at this stage of his career. He is at the peak of his powers, and this is the right time for him to move on and take on a different challenge.

Chelsea have brought in a quality manager like Xabi Alonso, and he will be expected to turn things around. They will need to back him with quality signings this summer.