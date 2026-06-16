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Aurelien Guernier has been linked with a move away from Birmingham City this summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan is in talks to secure his signature and is closing in on a deal for the 18-year-old winger. However, Chelsea is also keen on the player.

It remains to be seen whether they can beat the Italian club to his signature. Guernier is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could develop into an important first-team player for Chelsea.

The opportunity to join Chelsea could be exciting for the young attacker as well. It would allow him to continue playing in England for one of the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. AC Milan is also one of the biggest clubs in the world. It will be difficult for the young attacker to turn down the move.

He needs to join a club with a clear pathway to the first team. Milan has done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a role in his development. Similarly, Chelsea has an outstanding youth setup.

It will be interesting to see where the 18-year-old attack ends up. He has a big future ahead of himself, and whoever ends up signing him could have a bargain on their hands. He is unlikely to cost much, and the two clubs have the financial resources to pay the compensation required to sign him.

Chelsea are looking to build a team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Birmingham City prodigy.