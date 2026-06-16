Xabi Alonso during his time as Real Madrid manager (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Christ Inao Oulai has been linked with the move away from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, and Chelsea are interested in signing the player.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the 20-year-old is also a target for Premier League outfit Chelsea. The player is valued at €50 million, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Barcelona is prepared to make a move for the midfielder.

Oulai is a talented player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea or Barcelona. There is no doubt that he could justify the investment in the long-term. However, the asking price is quite unreasonable right now. The Ivory Coast international has yet to consistently prove himself at the highest level. Trabzonspor will need to be reasonable in their demands for the move to go through.

Chelsea needs more physicality and control in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old could be a solid acquisition. He is a deep-lying playmaker who will help control the tempo of the game and provide defensive support as well.

Similarly, Barcelona could use more depth in the midfield; they will be hoping to push for the Champions League trophy this season, and a deeper squad will help them.

On the other hand, Chelsea have failed to secure European football for next season, and they need to plug the gaps to bounce back strongly. Signing the 20-year-old midfielder could prove to be a solid long-term investment for them. If they can groom him properly over the next few seasons, he could develop into a star for them.