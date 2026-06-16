Chelsea target move for Frenchman at the World Cup with the France squad

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix as they assess defensive options ahead of the new season.



According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are among the clubs tracking the 26-year-old, who has become one of Palace’s most important defensive players.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arsenal and Real Madrid have also been linked with interest, which could make this a very competitive race if Palace decide to listen to offers.

Chelsea’s interest is easy to understand. They need defenders who are quick, aggressive and comfortable defending in space, and Lacroix fits that profile well.

Crystal Palace in strong position

Crystal Palace are not under major pressure to sell. Lacroix joined the club from Wolfsburg in 2024 and is under contract until 2029, according to Transfermarkt.

That gives Palace strong control in any negotiation.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

He also played a key role in Palace’s historic European run last season. The club won the UEFA Conference League under Oliver Glasner, and Lacroix was one of their most reliable performers across the campaign.

Palace’s official website highlighted that he had played more minutes than any other outfield player in their European journey before the final.

Chelsea target is currently with France at the World Cup

Lacroix is also with France at the World Cup, which adds another layer to the story. A strong tournament could increase his price and attract even more attention.

For Chelsea, this is a deal worth watching, but not an easy one.

Palace have a long contract, European football momentum and a new manager in Pierre Sage, whose appointment was confirmed by The Guardian.

If Chelsea want Lacroix, they may have to move quickly and pay heavily.

Chelsea step up search for new left-sided defender after Marc Cucurella exit