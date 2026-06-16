Moises Caicedo of Chelsea breaks away from Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea have decided to sell Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, and they are plotting a move for Lewis Hall as his replacement.

The 21-year-old left Chelsea to join Newcastle United in 2023, and he has been a key player for them. Chelsea are hoping to bring him back to the club.

According to Sports Boom, they are now plotting an ambitious move to bring the player back, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Newcastle. The Magpies will not want to sell the 21-year-old easily. He has been a key player for them.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also monitoring his situation. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Chelsea needs to properly replace Cucurella, and signing one of the best young fullbacks in the Premier League would be a wise decision. The decision to sell Hall to Newcastle was a mistake, and Chelsea are looking to rectify it. The young defender has a long-term contract with Newcastle, and they will have to pay a premium in order to convince the Magpies.

Manchester United are also looking for a younger alternative to Luke Shaw, and they have the resources to pay a premium. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Hall could be attracted to the idea of joining some of the biggest clubs in the country. Manchester United will be able to offer him Champions League football next season, and that could give them an edge in the transfer race. Chelsea have no European football on offer, but Hall could be tempted to return to his club, and he might feel that he has unfinished business at the club.